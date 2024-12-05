EDITORIAL: Competition authorities must engage better
The Competition Tribunal has not disclosed its reasons for blocking the Remgro-Vodacom fibre deal, but on the face of it, the ruling is bizarre
It’s heartening to see the department of trade, industry & competition (DTIC) — now under the guidance of minister Parks Tau — appealing the Competition Tribunal’s rejection of the merger of the fibre operations of Vodacom and Remgro. But the proposed deal has been an unnecessary test of endurance for not only the two companies but also for millions of South Africans who could benefit hugely from affordable internet.
Time is money, and the competition authorities need a serious wake-up call for the sake of the still vulnerable economy. Vodacom and Remgro first submitted their proposals for creating a new and enlarged fibreoptic hub under the Maziv brand to the Competition Commission and telecommunications regulator Icasa back in December 2021. It was only in August 2023 that the commission made its recommendation to the Competition Tribunal that the proposed transaction be blocked...
