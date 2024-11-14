EDITORIAL: Richemont’s other options
Core jewellery maisons shine on — but ‘soft luxury’ sector continues to be, well, soft
14 November 2024 - 05:00
Luxury brands conglomerate Richemont has finally neatened up what was a badly frayed mess at its online business by swapping loss-making Yoox Net-a-Porter into Mytheresa, in exchange for a third stake in the enlarged business.
Will Richemont now grasp the nettle with regard to the underperforming operations it lumps under the unimaginatively named “Other” segment? These include numerous fashion and accessory brands...
