MAIN LEADER
EDITORIAL: The fudge-it budget
Strategic ambiguity has come to define the political character of the ANC in government and now threatens to infect the GNU
07 November 2024 - 05:00
It was always going to be an awkward medium-term budget, occurring as it did a little more than three months after the confidence-boosting formation of the government of national unity (GNU) but before the economy really had a chance to benefit. The upshot is some disappointing fiscal slippage. But never fear, the National Treasury still intends to get debt to stabilise at 75% of GDP next year...
