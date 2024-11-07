2nd leader
EDITORIAL: Has BHP passed on Anglo?
Reports last week from BHP’s AGM suggested the group had moved on
07 November 2024 - 05:00
Has mining giant BHP really given up on acquiring rival Anglo American?
Reports last week from BHP’s AGM suggested the group had moved on from its various tilts at Anglo earlier this year. This would surprise most market watchers, who reckon BHP might wait for Anglo to restructure its current commodity portfolio before making another pass...
