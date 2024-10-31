EDITORIAL: US election: silence is for lambs
Leading media must take a stand. For what it’s worth, the FM unreservedly endorses Vice-President Harris
31 October 2024 - 05:00
With less than a week to go before the nail-biting US election, the FM is dismayed to see respected newspapers The Washington Post and the Los Angeles Times fail to endorse Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.
Not only do both publications have a tradition of endorsing a presidential candidate, but both have reported extensively on the damage that Republican nominee Donald Trump poses to democratic values, the rule of law and international alliances should he return to the White House. ..
