EDITORIAL: Blowing the whistle on Bekfluitjie
A report recommending the closure of the Stellenbosch residence Wilgenhof is at the centre of a disagreement between the university’s rector and a judge
31 October 2024 - 05:00
Our universities have had their share of troubled times and controversies, but the dispute between judge Edwin Cameron, the chancellor of Stellenbosch, and Prof Wim de Villiers, its rector, is surely unprecedented.
A former justice of the Constitutional Court and one of the country’s leading advocates and most brilliant legal scholars, Cameron is not a man to make allegations lightly, or to express them in anything but the most precise and carefully argued terms...
