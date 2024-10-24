EDITORIAL: The JSE hits its stride
But as Black Monday reminds us, it’s prudent to be prepared for any eventuality on the global markets
24 October 2024 - 05:00
The anniversary of Black Monday — which happened 37 years ago — went by largely unnoticed on the JSE, most probably because the date of the global stock market crash fell on a Saturday.
What’s more, the increasingly optimistic mood around the JSE and renewed economic growth under the government of national unity probably precludes an intense and morbid mulling over of past market disasters...
