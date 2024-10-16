EDITORIAL: The inimitable Mboweni left South Africa a better place
He was well respected and took courageous steps that contributed much to the country’s welfare and stability
16 October 2024 - 05:00
Governor No 8, the Duke of Magoebaskloof, the Earl of Killarney — these were some of the monikers that former Reserve Bank governor (1999-2009) Tito Mboweni wore in his storied career.
A big man, with an even bigger personality, Mboweni, who passed away unexpectedly last Saturday at 65, also served a crucial, stabilising stint as finance minister (2018-2021) and was the first labour minister in Nelson Mandela’s post-1994 cabinet...
