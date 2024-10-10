EDITORIAL: Signals crossed: taxpayers buying train tickets for the elite
Gautrain doesn’t need to make a profit because Gauteng has to fork out billions to make up any shortfall, thanks to a ‘patronage guarantee’
10 October 2024 - 05:00
Public-private partnerships in rail transport are in fashion, but it is hard to think of a worse example of the model in action than the Gautrain. Always something of a vanity project for the Gauteng government (it was dubbed “The Shilowa Express” after the premier of the early 2000s), it has failed as a transport solution, unless you are using OR Tambo airport.
The Gautrain has never come close to covering its running costs, let alone the capital cost of construction. This was projected at R9bn when work started and ballooned to at least R29bn by the time it was completed...
