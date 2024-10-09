EDITORIAL: Mytheresa online deal is a luxury Richemont can’t afford
The company has yet again linked up with an online retailer despite previous connections having failed to gain traction
09 October 2024 - 06:00
Luxury brands conglomerate Richemont has kicked its costly online retailing ambitions further down the road.
And what a bumpy information superhighway it’s been for the owner of some of the best-known luxury brands, including Cartier, Montblanc, Vacheron Constantin and Van Cleef & Arpels. In fact, the Rupert family, the controlling shareholder at Richemont, must rue the day the group pitched its first investment into online luxury goods retailer Net-a-Porter almost 15 years ago...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.