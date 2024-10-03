EDITORIAL: Is this another banking boom?
New kids on the block (some newer than others) are making a sound impression
The local banking sector is shaping up nicely with new(er) entrants finding encouraging traction. Of course, those investors who lived through the boom/bust years between 1998 and 2002 might retain a healthy scepticism for any banking endeavours outside the enduring quartet of Standard Bank, Nedbank, Absa and FirstRand.
That said, upstart Capitec Bank, which now shades most of the established banking sector on many metrics (including market value), released another set of compelling results this week. Many readers may not be aware that Capitec listed in 2002 in the wake of the so-called A2 banking crisis and not long after fast-growing ventures such as Saambou and Unifer came horribly unstuck...
