EDITORIAL: Competition wheels must turn faster
Better, quicker and smoother co-operation could benefit public and business alike
The competition authorities, at the best of times, can poke a spoke in a deal-making wheel. These interventions can be costly and frustratingly prolonged, even if genuine concerns around fair competition cannot ever be shrugged off.
With Parks Tau as minister of trade, industry & competition, maybe businesses can look forward to a more streamlined process in which competition affairs and broad public interest considerations are weighed up. As seen previously, certain large deals — PepsiCo/Pioneer Foods, Burger King, and Heineken’s takeover of Distell — take what seems like an eternity to be dragged over the finish line...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.