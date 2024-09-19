EDITORIAL: Bela Act: who will blink first?
Will this be the issue where the DA draws the line and threatens to withdraw its support for Ramaphosa as president? Or will it be NHI?
19 September 2024 - 05:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa appeared to be upholding a spirit of compromise in the government of national unity (GNU) when he decided last Friday to delay implementation of two clauses in the Basic Education Laws Amendment Act.
“This will give the parties time to deliberate these issues and give proposals,” he said. But his concession is more cynical than conciliatory: fierce and detailed opposition to the clauses has been voiced for several years...
