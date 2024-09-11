EDITORIAL: Caxton censured, but not sullied?
The JSE’s censure of the publishing group is a serious public scolding — but it remains to be seen if it will have any impact on cash-flush Caxton’s hand in its plans for Mpact
11 September 2024 - 06:00
The JSE on Tuesday censured Caxton & CTP Publishers & Printers for issuing Sens statements in August and October 2022 that did not comply with the bourse’s listings requirements. The combative Caxton has also been told to retract the statements.
The statements related to packaging firm Mpact, where Caxton has built an influential stake. With Caxton in a position to make further advances, there would understandably be certain sensitivities around public utterances on Mpact — especially since it’s clear Mpact’s management is less than enamoured of the current position...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.