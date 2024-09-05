EDITORIAL: NPA’s lethargy is costing taxpayers
Molefe and Gama go from the dock to seats in parliament — and will now get hefty salaries from state coffers
05 September 2024 - 05:00
Two weeks before the May 29 election, Brian Molefe and Siyabonga Gama stood in the dock in the Joburg high court on charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering.
Molefe and Gama are both former CEOs of Transnet. The charges relate to a 2012 locomotive transaction advisory tender awarded to a consortium led by a consultancy, which resulted in the procurement of 1,064 locomotives valued at more than R54bn. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.