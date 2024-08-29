EDITORIAL: Municipal audits paint bleak picture, again
Auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke says that halfway through councils’ terms, audit performance has not improved
29 August 2024 - 05:00
In the most unsurprising development this week, municipal audit outcomes have once again regressed and the provision of services with it.
The state of local government finances has deteriorated to such an extent that only 34 of 257 municipalities received clean audits this year, with 20 of them in the Western Cape. This was down from 38 clean audits in the previous year...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.