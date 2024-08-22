While the JSE is urgently revisiting ways to bring back new listings (and retain existing counters), the local private equity (PE) sector is doing well. Last year was a vibrant one for PE, with fundraising shooting up 43% to R28.1bn — the highest level in yonks — despite the crimping economy and the pre-election political uncertainty.
If the latest survey undertaken by the South African Venture Capital & Private Equity Association (Savca) is to be believed, short-term deal flow will remain brisk with the bulk of respondents expecting high deal flow. Last year respondents holding such lofty deal flow expectations were definitely a minority.
Impressively, more than a third of PE portfolio companies had rapid (more than 20% compound annual growth rate) revenue growth from 2021 to 2023, with companies in the technology and financial services sectors shining particularly brightly. One might wish that some of the fast-growing technology and financial services companies might wend their way to the JSE over the next few years — though that conversion to listed entities has not been happening of late, even though the Savca survey shows more than 40% of PE firms expect an increase of 10% or more in exit activity.
For the record, exit proceeds increased marginally to R21.3bn in 2023 with the number of exits increasing from 40 to 45 in 2023. Exits to trade buyers dominated, with listing on the JSE (or other bourses) not featuring in the least. It remains to be seen if the JSE — or specifically, its new private placements market — can tap into this PE buzz.
EDITORIAL: Private equity exercises are paying off
Survey shows big leap in private equity funding
