EDITORIAL: Shivambu’s move a game changer? Probably not
At the MK Party, the EFF defector is unlikely to be the organisation-building genius that many are portraying him as
21 August 2024 - 06:00
South African politics is in deep flux following the elections, with the wave of change presenting both risks and opportunities.
As the government of national unity (GNU) gets down to work, the opposition is in turmoil: Jacob Zuma’s MK Party is in a constant state of upheaval, and the EFF, still reeling from its dismal election performance, has been dealt a new blow by the defection of Floyd Shivambu, one of its founding leaders. Worse, he has joined Zuma’s party. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.