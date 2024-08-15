EDITORIAL: ANC pays lip service to accountability, again
Gigaba, Mahlobo and Frolick are set to face the party’s integrity committee. But why now, and why only them?
15 August 2024 - 05:00
Three years after evidence was led against them at the state capture commission, Malusi Gigaba, David Mahlobo and Cedric Frolick are reportedly set to face the music. Sort of.
According to the Sunday Times, the ANC is sending the three alleged miscreants off to face its integrity committee. They’ve previously been accused of everything from advancing the Guptas’ interests (Gigaba) to attempting to bribe judges (Mahlobo) to being implicated in the Bosasa saga (Frolick). They deny the charges; Frolick has previously been cleared of breaching parliament’s ethics code...
