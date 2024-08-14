EDITORIAL: Here we go again, as strike season looms
The only cure for the country’s perennial municipal wage increase woes is zero tolerance towards corruption and wise choices by voters
14 August 2024 - 06:00
Each year South Africa goes through the same song and dance with municipal unions implicitly threatening a huge disruptive strike if they don’t get inflation-beating wage increases. Each year they tend to get mostly what they ask for, with the big exception being Tshwane last year when it absolutely refused to budge on workers’ demands.
It endured a three-month illegal strike as a result, which was marred by violence and intimidation. However, workers finally returned to work when it became clear the city would not cave in...
