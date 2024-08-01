EDITORIAL: No more gushing over SA’s oil and gas prospects
As Namibia stands to score billions by exploiting its offshore oil and gas reserves, South Africa is paying a high price for its lack of policy clarity
01 August 2024 - 05:00
Oil major TotalEnergies’ pullback from developing potentially lucrative gas fields off the South African coast is undoubtedly a huge setback. It’s not terribly surprising, though. Local development efforts have been frustratingly tied up by strenuous litigation, mainly by environmental groups.
Business Day reported that the African Energy Chamber reckons TotalEnergies’ withdrawal from gas field projects in South Africa was caused by the regulatory obstacles that hamper companies trying to develop energy sector projects...
