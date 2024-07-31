EDITORIAL: Finally, ANC boots Zuma
But ‘leaked’ nature of his expulsion raises questions and gives him yet more ammunition
31 July 2024 - 06:00
It’s only taken seven months since the formation of the MK Party, but the ANC has finally rid itself of Jacob Zuma.
In a leaked document this week, it was revealed that the party’s disciplinary committee found its former president had contravened the ANC constitution, “prejudicing the integrity or repute of the organisation” for throwing his support behind — and subsequently leading — MK...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.