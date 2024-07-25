EDITORIAL: No Quantum of solace at Quantum Foods
Could the contested resignation of a Quantum Foods director be linked to moves for boardroom changes by major shareholder Braemar?
25 July 2024 - 05:00
The “resignation” of a nonexecutive director at animal feeds, poultry and egg group Quantum Foods at the end of May could put the foxes right in the hen house.
Few investors would have paid too much attention to the resignation of Tanya Golden on May 31, with the board even wishing the departing director well in her future endeavours. The problem is that Golden, an advocate and member of the bar, insists she did not resign, but was rather “summarily removed” from the Quantum board...
