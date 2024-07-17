EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa must cut to the chase
The time for talk is over and the GNU needs to make urgent and decisive moves to prove its mettle
17 July 2024 - 08:00
On Thursday President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the opening of parliament address — a pivotal moment in which he will announce a single, agreed programme of action for the government of national unity (GNU). What he says will set the tone for the new administration.
Ramaphosa is likely to emphasise that the GNU parties have emerged from a successful weekend lekgotla, united in action and purpose. But just to make sure everyone feels heard, he will soon convene a national dialogue where all other stakeholders will also be able to talk about the country’s main challenges — and talk and talk .....
