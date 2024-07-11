EDITORIAL: Over to you, parliament
Now that the dust has settled on the GNU, it’s time for the engine room of democracy to get to work — South Africa needs accountability and oversight from the parliamentary committees
“We must start breaking the perception that parliament protects a government that is profligate and that wastes money and that even allows for the theft of money. We’ve got to start calling swimming pools swimming pools and not calling them fire pools and having the whole of parliament defending the indefensible.”
ActionSA parliamentary leader Athol Trollip’s words on SAfm this week will have rung true for many a South African. For too long, the oversight function of parliament has languished in the shadow of single-party dominance. It’s allowed inept governance to go unchallenged, wasteful expenditure to go unchecked, and meaningful public participation to fall by the wayside. It allowed state capture to flourish...
