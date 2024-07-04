EDITORIAL: The new green energy
Wild rush for new-age pharmaceutical shares show that expectations are, well, high
04 July 2024 - 05:00
No doubt a few older investors had flashbacks last week to the heady new listings boom of the late 1990s.
New listings have been few and far between on the JSE in recent years and most have been low-key. But new-age pharmaceutical business Cilo Cybin Holdings had a mind-altering market debut last week...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.