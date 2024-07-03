EDITORIAL: Now to tighten the cabinet’s nuts and bolts
It’s time to put the country ahead of narrow party political interests and point-scoring
03 July 2024 - 06:00
A week is a long time in politics, the saying goes. But if you’re a country awaiting a new government amid fractious party politics, it’s an eternity. Particularly when the central protagonists are seemingly determined to miss each other by a country mile.
That was the situation this past week — and it is ongoing in Gauteng at the time of writing...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.