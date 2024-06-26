EDITORIAL: Brait sweats the assets at Virgin Active
How realistic is the value the investment company accords to the unlisted gym group?
26 June 2024 - 06:00
Investment holding companies have had a tough time on the JSE in recent years, with gaping discounts applied even to portfolios of high-quality assets and where portfolio managers have sterling records of capital allocation.
But Brait, once the darling of the market, has taken the concept of prolonged pain to a completely different level. Those with longer memories might recall the company — which ironically was one of the few investment entities to exit Steinhoff International in good time — trading at about R160 in early 2016. One hundred and sixty rand: that is correct...
