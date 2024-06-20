EDITORIAL: JSE cracks whip
How is it remotely possible that companies are not able to deliver audited financial statements timeously?
This week the JSE warned no fewer than five listed companies that their shares could be suspended if they failed to publish annual financial statements before the end of the month.
That’s five companies too many — even if one of two might have some reason to be so tardy. One company has had a change of auditors. Another recently released a cautionary announcement. One has cited “unforeseen circumstances” for the delay in results. Still, in this day and age, where technology aids bookkeeping efficiencies, how is it remotely possible that small companies — with, frankly, not many moving parts — are not able to deliver audited financial statements timeously?..
