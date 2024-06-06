EDITORIAL: EOH rings the changes
Fundamental shifts in the makeup of the board may signal structural adjustments and a further scaling down of costs
06 June 2024 - 05:00
Turnarounds are notoriously tricky. The light at the end of a tunnel can often be a warning signal that the business is still on the wrong track … or, much worse, it can be the headlights of a hurtling express train.
In this regard, the long-running saga of technology company EOH took a significant twist last week, and shareholders might finally see the exhausting turnaround finding proper traction...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.