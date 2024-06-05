EDITORIAL: ANC’s head must rule its heart
The prospect of collaborating with the DA might nauseate many in the liberation movement, but it’s the obvious sane option
05 June 2024 - 06:00
It’s a walloping any which way you look at it: down a monstrous 17 percentage points; down 3.6-million votes; down 71 parliamentary seats. That’s the ANC, after winning just 40.2% of the national vote in last week’s election — its worst showing ever and the first time it’s lost its absolute majority in parliament.
At the provincial level, things aren’t much better for the ruling party — it’s lost its grip on two of the country’s three biggest economies, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, while the third, the Western Cape, remains in DA hands. It’s lost the Northern Cape by a fraction...
