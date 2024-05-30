EDITORIAL: Pick n Pay shows fatal flaws of a family business
The Pick n Pay brand has lost much of its lustre — but the Ackerman family still believe their shareholding is key to the retailer’s fortunes
The JSE has hosted numerous great business families. Family businesses, however, can have fatal flaws. The hunger for success or entrepreneurial flair does not always pass down the generations. The alignment between family ownership and the general shareholder body can become badly disconnected. And if there is an artificial control structure, the insulation provided against shareholder criticism can result in a dangerous laxness — even when it’s clear a business is starting down a slippery slope.
Anglo American disappointed its shareholders and quickly copped unwanted attention from its larger rival, BHP. Whatever transpires at Anglo/BHP should benefit shareholders, with a value unlock certain under either scenario...
