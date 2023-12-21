EDITORIAL: Sun’s intriguing bid for Peermont
How the competition authorities view the proposed deal will be interesting
21 December 2023 - 05:00
The silly season traditionally throws up a few desperate transactions that companies might hope will be overlooked while market watchers are sunning their assets.
Yet gaming giant Sun International’s proposed takeover of unlisted rival Peermont is anything but desperate. It might be controversial, though, as it will send the gaming group’s debt back to levels last seen when it bet on casino assets in Latin America...
