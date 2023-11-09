EDITORIAL: Empty chairs, empty words amid Eskom backslapping
The announcement that Eskom’s new CEO will be appointed by a politician, and not the board, shows how little will the government has to fix the power utility’s failure
09 November 2023 - 05:00
Eskom’s new chair, Mteto Nyati, has pledged that a CEO will finally be announced to replace André de Ruyter before the end of the year.
Speaking in parliament this week, Nyati said three names from which the new CEO will be chosen had been submitted to public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.