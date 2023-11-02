EDITORIAL: What the ANC can learn from the Springboks
The coaches ditched old ways that did not work and gave responsibilities to capable people
02 November 2023 - 05:00
What does it take to assemble a crack team of winners? Springbok coaches Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber know, but that’s only for rugby. What about the entire country?
For a start, South Africa could do what rugby did when it threw out its ancient conventions, put its faith in people of proven ability and looked beyond the narrow confines of traditions that had been recognised for what they were: bigoted and harmful...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.