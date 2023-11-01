EDITORIAL: Why Ramaphosa’s spin should worry you
The president seems confident that money is being well spent in municipalities, the economy is recovering and jobs are being created, when the reality is very different
01 November 2023 - 06:30
When President Cyril Ramaphosa says he is “satisfied” with the progress in Emfuleni — the worst-run municipality in Gauteng and among the worst in the country — that’s a reason for concern not just in that crumbling area, but across the country.
There are so many reasons why his statement, made during an oversight visit there last week, is deeply problematic, and why everyone should care. For a start, it illustrates that he is wilfully blind, or in denial, or simply trying to spin away the ANC’s appalling record...
