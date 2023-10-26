HELP REFRESH OUR LOGO

EDITORIAL: Blundering diplomacy

From Ukraine to the Middle East, Naledi Pandor is developing a reputation for muddying the diplomatic waters

26 October 2023 - 05:00

The minister of international relations & co-operation, Naledi Pandor, is at the UN this week where she will take part in a Security Council debate on the Middle East.

Her trip follows President Cyril Ramaphosa’s attendance at a hastily convened “peace summit” in Egypt, where he called for an end to the fighting and urged the international community to work towards a two-state solution for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. ..

