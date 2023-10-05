EDITORIAL: Gordhan’s gone off the rails
Public enterprises minister deserves censure for the managerial chaos at Transnet and Eskom
05 October 2023 - 05:00
So much for the iron lady. The FM had high hopes for Portia Derby when she was named Transnet CEO in February 2020.
But her tenure has been shambolic, arrogant and unnecessarily confrontational, compounded by a truly woeful managerial appointment in Transnet Freight Rail head Siza Mzimela. ..
