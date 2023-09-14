EDITORIAL: ANC and its state alter ego
The irony-blind party tries to turn the Postbank social grants mess into a ‘leadership’ moment
The ANC is “gravely concerned” about the crisis in the payment of social grants, after a technical glitch at Postbank meant thousands of beneficiaries could not draw their money last week. It “condemns acts that impugn upon the dignity of the people”. And the party assures the nation it will “provide leadership in resolving the crisis in this critical moment of need”.
So it’s all in safe hands then. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.