EDITORIAL: Chikunga’s dirty tricks
As a seasoned lawmaker, the transport minister should have known better than to side with Cape Town taxi bosses during their recent violent strike
The most infuriating aspect of transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga’s response to the impounding of taxis by the City of Cape Town last week is that she should know better.
Chikunga is a seasoned parliamentarian, a lawmaker for nearly two decades. In the ANC caucus she was seen as a rising star, holding party head honchos such as Bheki Cele to account in her role as chair of the portfolio committee on police. ..
