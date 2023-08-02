EDITORIAL: Have CEOs been suckered by ANC promises?
The business sector is in cloud-cuckoo-land if it thinks the ruling party will ever really quit its addiction to zombie economics
Speaking at the end of the Reserve Bank’s 103rd AGM on Friday, Investec CEO Fani Titi trod a diplomatic line while discussing the bizarre economic ideas foisted on the country by the ANC-led government.
Ostensibly, Titi had stood to thank Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago and his team for their “outstanding and globally recognised work” in steering inflation back below 6% — a far better performance than many other central banks. The Bank, as Titi said, is a “model of well-disciplined risk-management”. ..
