EDITORIAL: Bust Steinhoff hits wall

JSE’s only self-storage play cements its track record to deliver the goods come rain, shine or load-shedding
Fine for errant auditors soars to R5m — but will this stop the next Steinhoff?
Within four years South Africa will be short of R7.2bn in overall funding needed to contain HIV, TB and sexually transmitted infections, says a leading health economist
It’s the staple of every household, from All Gold Tomato Sauce to Albany Bread and Ace mealie meal. But the aristocrat of South Africa’s food sector has endured a grisly few years, punctuated by ...
The winner of the 2022 Standard Bank Young Artist for Visual Arts has launched a new exhibition at the National Arts Festiva that is deeply personal for her
It will remain a symbol of corporate malfeasance for decades, even though Steinhoff’s name will vanish from South Africa’s official business lexicon after a Dutch court approved a restructuring plan that will see its assets largely devolve to its creditors.
There are many lessons — all painful for investors. Had you invested R100,000 in Steinhoff in March 2016, when its stock touched R97, your entire investment would be worth R51 today.
It’s a cautionary tale in avoiding investment hype, in applying a sceptical eye to the “offshore above all else” mantra, of taking heed of red flags in the accounts. And of avoiding bad luck.
Until last year, it seemed Steinhoff might survive. But as interest rates spiked — catastrophic when you have €10.2bn in debt — and asset values ebbed, the writing was on the wall.
Before Steinhoff’s name fades, what is needed is action by local prosecutors against the masterminds of the R106bn fraud. Even though German courts last week issued an arrest warrant for former CEO Markus Jooste, our National Prosecuting Authority hasn’t even finalised a charge sheet.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
EDITORIAL: Bust Steinhoff hits wall
What is needed now is for South African prosecutors to go after masterminds of the R106bn fraud
It will remain a symbol of corporate malfeasance for decades, even though Steinhoff’s name will vanish from South Africa’s official business lexicon after a Dutch court approved a restructuring plan that will see its assets largely devolve to its creditors.
There are many lessons — all painful for investors. Had you invested R100,000 in Steinhoff in March 2016, when its stock touched R97, your entire investment would be worth R51 today.
It’s a cautionary tale in avoiding investment hype, in applying a sceptical eye to the “offshore above all else” mantra, of taking heed of red flags in the accounts. And of avoiding bad luck.
Until last year, it seemed Steinhoff might survive. But as interest rates spiked — catastrophic when you have €10.2bn in debt — and asset values ebbed, the writing was on the wall.
Before Steinhoff’s name fades, what is needed is action by local prosecutors against the masterminds of the R106bn fraud. Even though German courts last week issued an arrest warrant for former CEO Markus Jooste, our National Prosecuting Authority hasn’t even finalised a charge sheet.
Also read:
ROB ROSE: End looms for Steinhoff as case against Jooste builds
Steinhoff to dissolve as Germany issues arrest warrant for Markus Jooste
Germany issues arrest warrant for Markus Jooste
Steinhoff’s Dirk Schreiber admits he knew of bogus deals
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Steinhoff’s Dirk Schreiber admits he knew of bogus deals
Advantage Wiese in bid to get Lanzerac back from Jooste
Steinhoff heads to court for restructuring approval
Steinhoff shareholders reject restructuring
Respite for Steinhoff with Tempur Sealy buying Mattress Firm
Successful Steinhoff claimants to start receiving payouts soon
Steinhoff publishes restructuring plan
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.