EDITORIAL: Grime behind the games

Arab wealth is pouring into golf, football and other sports, creating a smokescreen for dubious human rights practices

15 June 2023 - 05:00

Thousands of Mancunians turned out on Monday to hail their football heroes in what was more than a parochial event to celebrate Manchester City’s victories in the English Premier League, FA Cup and the European Champions League final in Istanbul. Rather, it was further evidence of a seismic shift in world sport.

When Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his UAE private equity firm bought Manchester City in 2008, the club was mocked as “Abu Dhabi City”. City, perennial also-rans to that other Manchester team, went on to buy success and stifle the smirks...

