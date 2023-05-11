Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: ANC ‘due diligence’ farce

Claims against new Joburg mayor may lead to yet another short term in office

11 May 2023 - 05:00
Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda. Picture: GALLO IMAGES /SYDNEY SESHIBEDI
Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda. Picture: GALLO IMAGES /SYDNEY SESHIBEDI

There are few things less inclined to strike fear into the heart of a delinquent aspirant mayor than the threat of a “due diligence” by the ANC.

Two months ago, Murunwa Makwarela resigned as Tshwane’s mayor after he provided an apparently forged court order to “prove” he’d been rehabilitated as an insolvent. Yet Makwarela’s qualifications had been “investigated” by the ANC, which said: “He showed us the document and we believed him.

So is it any surprise that there is less than bubbling confidence in Joburg’s new mayor, Kabelo Gwamanda, amid claims that his company, iThemba Lama Afrika, misappropriated funeral policy contributions?

Gwamanda is a member of the tiny minority party Al Jama-ah, and he was elected only thanks to the backing of the ANC and the EFF.

Yet Al Jama-ah president Ganief Hendricks said the ANC had “checked [Gwamanda] out. I had a meeting with the secretary-general of the ANC and he said it’s all clear.

As bus company Intercape will tell you, Fikile Mbalula’s say-so is about as reliable as Eskom power, in the dead of winter, fired by submersible coal. 

The DA’s Mpho Phalatse, meanwhile, says there is more evidence to come. Does another embarrassing denouement for the ANC and its coalition partners loom? 

ALSO READ:

New Joburg mayor is clean, Al Jama-ah leader says

Councillor Mpho Phalatse wants Kabelo Gwamanda to provide clarity on scam allegations
Politics
1 week ago

EDITORIAL: Mbalula’s chilling disregard for the law

Transport minister wants to appoint a new Prasa CEO while waiting for review decision, despite previous agreement
Opinion
5 months ago

EDITORIAL: Fixfokol, and the meaning of irony

Rather than comply with a court ruling that highlighted his failure, transport minister Fikile Mbalula is appealing
Opinion
5 months ago

EDITORIAL: Cyril’s Mr Fixfokol can’t do his job

A withering judgment against the transport minister should be a wake-up call to the president about his cabinet appointments
Opinion
6 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
ROB ROSE: Discovery to launch R350 medical aid
Opinion / Editor's Note
2.
JUSTICE MALALA: SA weapons to Russia: Why did ...
Opinion / Home & Abroad
3.
CARMEL RICKARD: Magistrate loses his cool
Opinion / In Good Faith
4.
LETTER: Understanding the ANC’s commitment to ...
Opinion / Letters
5.
JUSTICE MALALA: How Panyaza Lesufi misread the ...
Opinion / Home & Abroad

Related Articles

PODCAST: Leadership is about the country, not the party

News & Fox

JUSTICE MALALA: Joburg — the epitome of ANC misgovernance

Opinion / Home & Abroad

EDITORIAL: Tshwane’s muppet mayor mauled

Opinion / Editorials

Behind the mayoral musical chairs in Tshwane

Features

New Joburg mayor Thapelo Amad saddles a wild horse

News & Fox / Trending

Inside the municipal death spiral

Features / Cover Story

EDITORIAL: Myopic municipalities kill the golden goose

Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.