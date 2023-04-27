Opinion / Editorials

EDIORIAL: ANC ditches reforms

The about-turn on the ICC, as Putin visit looms, is just one example

27 April 2023 - 05:00
Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

The ANC is overturning key reforms implemented in its “new dawn” era, with the withdrawal from the International Criminal Court (ICC) its latest awkward turn. 

Two resolutions adopted at its national conference in December are being completely repudiated by the party out of sheer expediency.

The first is its withdrawal from the ICC before the impending arrival of Russian potentate and alleged war criminal Vladimir Putin for the Brics summit in August — just months after it reaffirmed its commitment to the court in December. 

The second is proposed amendments to the Political Party Funding Act to increase the threshold for disclosures from R200,000 to R500,000, and to scrap the R15m cap that one individual can donate. Yet this act was signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa just two years ago.

This contradicts the spirit of the ANC’s December resolution too, and comes at a time when the ANC is struggling to raise a cent. 

It is all so typical of a party which has fallen so far from grace it can’t even see the contradictions in its own stance on issues such as SA’s international standing. It is ANC hypocrisy come full circle.

