Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: A reshuffle of Neverland optimism

The president’s announcement displayed the ANC’s usual blind clinging to the fiction that a broken organisation can fix a broken country

BL Premium
08 March 2023 - 07:00

Say what you like about Jacob Zuma, there was a certain pizazz — an almost admirable self-absorption — in the midnight cabinet reshuffles, in keeping the nation up until the witching hour before unleashing a horror show of the corrupt, incapable and compromised.  

Sadly, the best that can be said of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Monday mash-up was that it was over and done by 9pm — even if it was twice postponed (three times if you count The Great Cold of 2023). And that Fikile Mbalula, after a protracted game of “minister-minister”, has now taken his performative ineptitude to Luthuli House, while Lindiwe Sisulu will surely find a welcoming home in Tottenham. Nathi Mthethwa, meanwhile, was clearly hoist with his own flagpole. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.