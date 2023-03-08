A horrible interim performance and rising debt have clearly spooked the market — but the faithful say KAP could be a new Bidvest in the making
The president’s announcement displayed the ANC’s usual blind clinging to the fiction that a broken organisation can fix a broken country
Sandwiched between two heavyweights like Gwede Mantashe and Pravin Gordhan, the new minister is going to have a very hard time making anything happen without their permission
The FATF decision to greylist was both expected and entirely preventable. Years of government inaction will now count against South Africans, as the cost of capital rises, funding dries up, trade ...
Norman Catherine’s take on the gangster state features in a new exhibition, his first solo show in 10 years
EDITORIAL: A reshuffle of Neverland optimism
The president’s announcement displayed the ANC’s usual blind clinging to the fiction that a broken organisation can fix a broken country
Say what you like about Jacob Zuma, there was a certain pizazz — an almost admirable self-absorption — in the midnight cabinet reshuffles, in keeping the nation up until the witching hour before unleashing a horror show of the corrupt, incapable and compromised.
Sadly, the best that can be said of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Monday mash-up was that it was over and done by 9pm — even if it was twice postponed (three times if you count The Great Cold of 2023). And that Fikile Mbalula, after a protracted game of “minister-minister”, has now taken his performative ineptitude to Luthuli House, while Lindiwe Sisulu will surely find a welcoming home in Tottenham. Nathi Mthethwa, meanwhile, was clearly hoist with his own flagpole. ..
