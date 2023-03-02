A horrible interim performance and rising debt have clearly spooked the market — but the faithful say KAP could be a new Bidvest in the making
On the face of it, the unemployment numbers released this week were probably better than expected, given how rolling blackouts have ravaged the country.
The unemployment rate dipped slightly to 32.7%, from 32.9%, which should be relatively encouraging if you were to leave it at that.
But of the 169,000 jobs created in the last quarter of 2022, the DA was quick to point out that 167,000 were in the Western Cape.
This highlights the economic implosion happening in Gauteng and the northern provinces, thanks to the grubby, self-interested politicians running those provinces into the ground. It explains why the semigration trend towards the Western Cape is accelerating.
Sadly, economists don’t predict many gleaming lights at the end of the unemployment tunnel any time soon. As Nedbank’s economists put it, “most of the key indicators suggest that economic conditions worsened in the first quarter of 2023, with little improvement expected for the remainder of the year”.
These job numbers confirm that until there is a real solution to load-shedding — not just political hot air — our economy will not grow.
EDITORIAL: Western Cape scores in job creation
Elsewhere in South Africa, grubby politicians gobble up the public loot — and the future
Image: Sibongile Ngalwa
