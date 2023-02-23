Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Wedged in, Godongwana plays it safe

Status quo budget despite R93bn tax fillip shows it’s not money that’s the problem, it’s management

BL Premium
23 February 2023 - 08:15

“This is not an austerity budget,” finance minister Enoch Godongwana assured everyone from the podium at Cape Town City Hall on Wednesday. Instead, he said, it’s a budget in which “tough trade-offs” had to be made.

Well, there was little sign of those “tough decisions” in his speech, which was remarkably barren when it came to structural interventions on state-owned entities, wooing foreign investors, or cuts to the bloated administration.  ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.