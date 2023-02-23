EDITORIAL: Tsars with arms tied

Conversations about money between spouses or would-be couples can be fraught and emotionally charged, but they’re necessary to build a successful life together
The small matter of R18 is the hill upon which taxpayer principles run into state intransigence
A Durban entrepreneur wants to bring the R18bn muti market to major pharmacy retail chains
South Africa, it seems, can’t live without the albatross that is our national power utility. But in your home, how close can you get to going off-grid? The FM looks at how to do it, and how to fund it
South African furniture design is in a post-Covid upswing, and the streets around Heritage Square are at its epicentre
There is something deeply disturbing about the renewed plea by Sipho Nkosi, the founder of Exxaro and chair of Sasol, to slash red tape.
After all, Nkosi is the person appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa just last year to do precisely this: cut the red tape strangling business.
Yet Nkosi bemoaned that getting work permits for skilled foreigners, for example, is a “laborious process” that takes way longer than it should. “A person will have to go back to Korea because the permit is not renewed — how do you [make it easier to] do it here?” he said to Business Times.
Yet isn’t this why Nkosi was hired, to fix this kind of thing? The fact that he has identified this blockage, but hasn’t been able to get rid of it, suggests he hasn’t been given the co-operation he needs to fulfil his role, or hasn’t been sufficiently empowered to do it.
Dare we suggest that this may be the fate that awaits the new “minister of electricity”: thwarted by a legion of other bureaucrats who have no interest in helping Ramaphosa’s various tsars succeed.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
EDITORIAL: Tsars with arms tied
Will this be the fate that awaits the new ‘minister of electricity’?
There is something deeply disturbing about the renewed plea by Sipho Nkosi, the founder of Exxaro and chair of Sasol, to slash red tape.
After all, Nkosi is the person appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa just last year to do precisely this: cut the red tape strangling business.
Yet Nkosi bemoaned that getting work permits for skilled foreigners, for example, is a “laborious process” that takes way longer than it should. “A person will have to go back to Korea because the permit is not renewed — how do you [make it easier to] do it here?” he said to Business Times.
Yet isn’t this why Nkosi was hired, to fix this kind of thing? The fact that he has identified this blockage, but hasn’t been able to get rid of it, suggests he hasn’t been given the co-operation he needs to fulfil his role, or hasn’t been sufficiently empowered to do it.
Dare we suggest that this may be the fate that awaits the new “minister of electricity”: thwarted by a legion of other bureaucrats who have no interest in helping Ramaphosa’s various tsars succeed.
Cut red tape now: Sipho Nkosi
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.