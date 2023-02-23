Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Tsars with arms tied

Will this be the fate that awaits the new ‘minister of electricity’?

23 February 2023 - 05:00
Sipho Nkosi smiles as he talks about how President Cyril Ramaphosa has tasked him with eliminating red tape. Picture: Masi Losi
There is something deeply disturbing about the renewed plea by Sipho Nkosi, the founder of Exxaro and chair of Sasol, to slash red tape. 

After all, Nkosi is the person appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa just last year to do precisely this: cut the red tape strangling business. 

Yet Nkosi bemoaned that getting work permits for skilled foreigners, for example, is a “laborious process” that takes way longer than it should. “A person will have to go back to Korea because the permit is not renewed — how do you [make it easier to] do it here?” he said to Business Times.

Yet isn’t this why Nkosi was hired, to fix this kind of thing? The fact that he has identified this blockage, but hasn’t been able to get rid of it, suggests he hasn’t been given the co-operation he needs to fulfil his role, or hasn’t been sufficiently empowered to do it.

Dare we suggest that this may be the fate that awaits the new “minister of electricity”: thwarted by a legion of other bureaucrats who have no interest in helping Ramaphosa’s various tsars succeed.

