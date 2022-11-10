×

Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Investing for dummies

SA’s toxic cocktail is a major deterrent for foreign companies

10 November 2022 - 05:00
Picture: 123RF/MARK AGNOR
Does SA have a viable investment case to present to international investors?   

This was a question put to Lord Robin Renwick, the UK’s ambassador to South Africa from 1987 to 1991, by the FM this week.

It’s pertinent, as President Cyril Ramaphosa is on the international circuit, speaking at COP27 in Egypt, and will soon go to the UK to press the investment case. 

Says Renwick: “Everyone will be polite to Ramaphosa, but everyone knows things aren’t working out economically in South Africa.”

The country is now rated, for example, the tenth worst destination for mining investments.

Anyone who has had the misfortune, as I’ve had, of dealing with your department of mineral resources, never wants to have anything to do with them again
Robin Renwick

“Anyone who has had the misfortune, as I’ve had, of dealing with your department of mineral resources, never wants to have anything to do with them again,” he says.

The toxic cocktail of corruption, arrogance and incompetence persists — and is anathema to investors, who are already having to deal with Transnet’s mounting failures.

Renwick is convinced this will change. But while he cites the seven weeks it took the UK to get rid of a prime minister who denied economic reality, the danger is that it could take years for South Africa’s leaders to get the message.

